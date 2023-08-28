Those enjoying the various community and culinary aspects of Sunday’s omelet breakfast fundraiser held by the Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association included Scott Buhr, who, while seated with family and friends, indicated that he had been attending the breakfasts for many years, close to 15 years, he estimated.
“It’s good food,” he explained, in speaking with the Daily Register. “They have good food. Good event, good people.”
As for the menu, Buhr noted there was nothing offered that he did not find appealing.
“All of it,” he said, when asked what his favorite part of the meal was. “I eat it all.”
As wonderful as the breakfast may have been, however, for Buhr, the food could not match the social enjoyment occasioned by the gathering, and that of the relationships it helped rekindle and highlight.
“The food is really good, but you get to visit with all the people,” Buhr observed, of the value of such an event. “You know, there are people you don’t see every day, you see once a week, maybe once a month. It’s just good conversation. There’s a lot of good people here. People from other communities come here and support it. Like, we are from Sumner, (and) we drive over here to support Hawkeye, (and) Hawkeye people come over to Sumner to support them. Small towns have to help each other out.
“They are all like family,” he continued, as he looked around the crowded community hall Sunday morning. “If you see everybody, they are all talking to each other. It’s a pretty good family event.”
While emphasizing especially the gathering’s community aspects, Buhr also made special mention of the breakfast’s importance to the host fire department, which he noted relies on such fundraising to provide the necessary services that so many in the community put their faith in when an emergency strikes.
“Well, this event buys new equipment for the fire department,” he said, “so when a person needs the fire department, they can come and take care of the fire, and help them out. It’s very important that every community has a fire department. A community this size, they’d have to wait for West Union; that would add another half hour or 45 minutes to the drive, which, you might as well not even go, the place is burned down by then.
“Yes,” concluded Buhr, “it’s very important for the city of Hawkeye to have a fire department,” a realization adding further value to his attendance at—and support of—Sunday’s event.