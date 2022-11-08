It’s being called “high-stakes” midterms with majorities hanging in the balance in both the House and Senate at the national and state levels and several governor races.
Locally, voter turnout appeared heavy for midterms, with a line of 2nd and 4th Ward residents waiting to cast ballots at the Oelwein Police Station Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60.65 percent voter turnout with 7,589 ballots cast of the 12,513 registered voters in the county, with all 20 precincts reporting.
Fayette County’s unofficial tally for Supervisors showed GOP victories with Bruce T. Lehmann (R-Clermont) gaining 4,933 votes and Jeffrey Bunn (R-Fayette) 4,527. Jesse Maire (no party-West Union) had 1,657 votes, and there were 74 write-ins.
Incumbent Supervisors Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough did not file for re-election.
County incumbent Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen (R) won uncontested, as did unopposed candidates replacing from within their retiring top county office-holders: deputy recorder Kristie Reierson (R) won to replace retiring Recorder Karen Ford and assistant county attorney Nathan Lein (D) won to replace retiring County Attorney W. Wayne Saur.
The Associated Press reported Senator Chuck Grassley (R) has won his eighth term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Michael Franken (D).
In the U.S. Rep. Dist. 2 contest, incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) was leading contender Liz Mathis (D) by more than 20,000 votes.
In Dist. 3, challenger Zach Nunn (R) had 155,972 votes, appearing to upset by more than 2,000 votes the incumbency of Cindy Axne (D), who had 153,905, with all 21 counties reporting (after press time).
Governor Kim Reynolds/ Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg led substantially over Democrat challenger Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lancker, with Libertarian Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia trailing at 22,859 votes.
Secretary of State Paul D. Pate (R) incumbent also had a substantial lead over challenger Joel Miller (D), and incumbent Auditor Rob Sand (D) was holding on narrowly against contender Rodd Halbur (R).
GOP challengers were also pulling ahead for state treasurer and attorney general. These are unofficial results from the Fayette County Auditor and Secretary of State offices as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Results are unofficial until canvassed.