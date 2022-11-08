Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Getting out to vote

There was a steady line of voters at the new polling location in the Oelwein Police Department for Wards 2 and 4 on Tuesday. As of 10:40 a.m., 187 persons had cast ballots at this location.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

It’s being called “high-stakes” midterms with majorities hanging in the balance in both the House and Senate at the national and state levels and several governor races.

Locally, voter turnout appeared heavy for midterms, with a line of 2nd and 4th Ward residents waiting to cast ballots at the Oelwein Police Station Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60.65 percent voter turnout with 7,589 ballots cast of the 12,513 registered voters in the county, with all 20 precincts reporting.

