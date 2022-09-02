As gains in scientific knowledge have furthered education and technology, medical professionals can better detect breast cancer risk factors early than ever before, according to Kelly Flaucher, who supervises breast services for MercyOne sites in Oelwein, Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
“It’s amazing how far we’ve come for breast cancer imaging and treatment,” Flaucher said.
She had been discussing risk factors ahead of an upcoming Free Mammogram Night at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Mammography from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 — Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Appointments are required with a limited number available. Call 319-292-2225 to schedule. Be ready to answer questions about income and insurance, to help staff determine which program will cover the cost.
“For example if someone has insurance but has a high deductible, we will bill the insurance first, but the patient will not be expected to incur any out of pocket costs including co-pays/deductibles (or coinsurance),” Flaucher said. “We also cover a provider visit if they don’t have an established physician or haven’t seen one in a while. This can be accomplished the same night as the Free (Mammo) Screening event.”
The mammogram will identify women at high risk of developing breast cancer after categorizing them by risk.
If follow-up is needed, the hospital would schedule a consult with a breast surgeon. This can include education about risk factors and promotion of a healthy lifestyle.
“Then we develop a continued screening plan for imaging that is different from the average woman’s screening based on the risk factors,” Flaucher said.
Is any of the risk factors a cause to come back?
“Dense breast alone, not necessarily, however — sometimes they do recommend additional screenings,” Flaucher said.
“There’s a lot of reasons someone might constitute as a high-risk patient,” Flaucher said, after listing the following:
Having two or more first- (mom or sister) or second-degree relatives (aunt or grandma) with breast cancer, or one relative diagnosed before age 50 for breast or ovarian cancer, or having any male breast cancer in the family, Flaucher said. Having had a previous atypical biopsy, she continued, having had children after age 30, having a heavier weight, or having been on hormones for an extended time.
“Being a high-risk patient just means we’re going to screen more effectively and use different modalities along with mammography for them,” Flaucher said. “And perhaps they’re screened sooner than other people are typically.”
Age 40 is the typically-recommended mammogram age.
If someone has multiple risk factors, she recommended scheduling a consult with the MercyOne breast navigator who “gets people set up in the high-risk consults,” at 319-272-7084.
“Our navigator is wonderful to work with, she will join the patient in consults (and) ensure the patient understands the treatment plan, but the physicians are great at explaining the different options available,” Flaucher said.
“If someone is high-risk, the lifestyle risks and screening options will all be brought into that consult with the surgeon,” she said.
TECHNOLOGY
Advancements to 3D mammography are available.
“We’ve had 3D since 2014, but these new units have higher clarity of resolution,” Flaucher said.
Upgrades to 3D mammography units are termed Clarity HD, and give MercyOne “one of the highest resolution images available on the market,” Flaucher said, clearer than traditional 3D imaging. Their SmartCurve paddle system provides is curved to the chest wall and to the breast itself for greater comfort.
“And we have that at all of our sites,” Flaucher said listing Waterloo Breast Center, MercyOne Oelwein Mammography and MercyOne Cedar Falls Mammography.
If a lump is detected that is too calcified to see or biopsy with ultrasound, MercyOne Waterloo has a stereotactic biopsy table, Flaucher said. This biopsy procedure uses a core needle to obtain samples in the breast and vacuum them through the tubular needle, rather than bringing the needle out of the breast for each specimen.
TREATMENT OPTIONS
The cancer centers offer genetic testing, which comes with genetic counseling pre- and post-testing. They also offer immunotherapy.
“We also offer a clinical trial to a patient if there is one open that they qualify for,” Flaucher said.
“There are many different options for breast care and these are developed through studies with the National Cancer Institute,” Flaucher said.
“The main thing to remember is that cancer care is more individualized than it was in the past. There are tests that allow us to personalize the care for cancer.”
The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted accreditation through June 2024 to both MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center and MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center.
This includes continuing education training for physicians and staff, which affects Oelwein and Cedar Falls mammography as well, Flaucher said.
Cancer patients have access to:
• Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services
• A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options
• Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options
OTHER REPRO SCREENINGS
Some of the programs that cover the mammography screening can offer free cervical screening tests also, she said.
Iowa Department of Public Health promotes its Care for Yourself program — through which Black Hawk County Public Health is helping fund this event — as being for breast and cervical cancer screening.
“This would be set up another time,” Flaucher said.