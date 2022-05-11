Charges Filed April 23, 2022, to May 5, 2022
OWI
Matthew J. Payne, 40, Evansdale, was arrested on April 23 for first-offense OWI. Oliver’s Hub in Tripoli was hit by a vehicle about 11 p.m. on April 23. By the time a Bremer County deputy arrived, the vehicle, a silver 1994 GMC Sierra, was travelling away from the scene. Payne was in the passenger seat. Multiple witnesses had identified Payne as the driver when the vehicle hit the building. Payne refused a field sobriety test and was transported to the Bremer County Jail where he tested with a blood alcohol concentration of .214.
Katie R. Dulin, 36, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI, arrested on April 24, 2022.
Alexis N. Simon, 21, Waverly, first-offense OWI, arrested April 29, 2022.
Traffic Citations April 23, 2022, to May 5, 2022
Non-Scheduled Traffic
Lori A. Johnson, 48, Sumner, was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle, cited on April 26, 2022.
Speeding
Lori A. Johnson, 48, Sumner, was cited for speeding 55 or under (11 through 15 over), cited on April 26, 2022.