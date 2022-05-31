Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Bremer County is setting the stage for educational fun with eight summer day camps for youth who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade.
Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch, County Youth Coordinator, is looking forward to bringing a variety of camps to serve Bremer County on the east and west sides.
“This year, we are thrilled to widen our accessibility to families by offering camps in a variety of locations in Bremer County,” she said.
Not a 4-H member or Clover Kid? Not to worry. “Space Explorers,” “Dairy Day Camp,” “FUN-Dementals,” “Explore 4-H” and “Day at the Fair” are available to youth regardless of 4-H membership.
All camps are $20 for non-members and $15 for Clover Kids or 4-H members. (Fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses.) To register, visit http://v2.4honline.com/. For more information or questions, contact Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at the Bremer County Extension Office by calling 319-882-4275 or go to www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer.
•Tuesday, June 7 — Junior Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., pre-registration required, Waverly
•Thursday, June 9 — Dairy Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registration required, Waverly
•Tuesday, June 14 — Dairy Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registration required, Sumner
•Thursday, June 16 — Explore 4-H Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registration required, Tripoli
•Tuesday, June 21 — Space Explorers Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registration required, Waverly
• Wednesday, June 22 — Space Explorers Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registration required, Sumner
• Tuesday, June 28 — Fun-Damentals Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registration required, Sumner
•Thursday, June 30 — Fun-Damentals Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registration required, Waverly