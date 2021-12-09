Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Nov. 1, 1959 — Dec. 7, 2021

OSSIAN — Brenda J. Johnson, 62, of Ossian, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at her home.

Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ossian Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Lenth officiating. Viasitation: two hours before the service.

Internment: Greenwood Centennial Cemetery, rural Ossian, with military graveside service by Brockman-Hammersland American Legion, Post 503.

A memorial fund has been established for the Ossian legion.

Condolences may be sent to the Brenda Johnson Family, 649 Ramsey Circle, Carver, Minnesota 55315.

Phil and Paul Schmitz are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Brenda Jean Barnes was born Nov. 1, 1959, to Dean and Jean (Giblin) Barnes in Cedar Rapids.

Marriage: David Henry Johnson on May 5, 1979, at Ossian. Military: U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Major (Ret.) BSN.

Survivors: husband David of Ossian; three daughters: Nichole (Robert) Datzman, Carver, MN, Noelle Ann Johnson, Charleston, SC and Danielle (Edward) Wadsworth, Charles City; six grandchildren and a brother: Bradley (Diane) Barnes, Florence, SC.

Tags

Trending Food Videos