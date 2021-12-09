Nov. 1, 1959 — Dec. 7, 2021
OSSIAN — Brenda J. Johnson, 62, of Ossian, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at her home.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ossian Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Lenth officiating. Viasitation: two hours before the service.
Internment: Greenwood Centennial Cemetery, rural Ossian, with military graveside service by Brockman-Hammersland American Legion, Post 503.
A memorial fund has been established for the Ossian legion.
Condolences may be sent to the Brenda Johnson Family, 649 Ramsey Circle, Carver, Minnesota 55315.
Phil and Paul Schmitz are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Brenda Jean Barnes was born Nov. 1, 1959, to Dean and Jean (Giblin) Barnes in Cedar Rapids.
Marriage: David Henry Johnson on May 5, 1979, at Ossian. Military: U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Major (Ret.) BSN.
Survivors: husband David of Ossian; three daughters: Nichole (Robert) Datzman, Carver, MN, Noelle Ann Johnson, Charleston, SC and Danielle (Edward) Wadsworth, Charles City; six grandchildren and a brother: Bradley (Diane) Barnes, Florence, SC.