The original organization of the Oelwein Chamber of Commerce took place in 1917. Many great things have happened out of that organization in the past 106 years that have benefited the businesses of Oelwein and the residents who live here. The many transformations that occurred have formed that nascent organization into what it is today.
The original history book that was written for the Oelwein Centennial in 1973 does not include any information about the Oelwein Chamber.
The original organization was renamed in 1967, when it became the Oelwein Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2002, the Oelwein Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oelwein Economic Development Foundation merged to form one organization named Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, or OCAD as it is often referred to!
Directors for the organizations over the years have included:
Prior to 1973 — Al Brown
1973 – 1976 — Norbert Jankowski, Manager
1976 – 1988 – Bob Sielman, Executive Secretary and Chamber Manager
1988 – 1992 – Walter Manchester, Executive Director
1994 – 2001 – Steve Bisenius, Executive Director and Director of Economic Development
2001 – 2003 – Sue North, OCAD Executive Director
2003 – 2014 – Sally Falb, OCAD Executive Director
2008 – 2009 – Andrea Detweiler, Chamber Coordinator
2010 – 2014 – Deb Howard, Chamber Coordinator
2014 – Present – Deb Howard, Executive Director
2014 – 2015 – Bruce Bearinger, Economic Development
Chamber Presidents were named each year, beginning with the first for 1917-1918, Leo Kerwin. Many dedicated volunteers have served the organization well, and a plaque hangs in the current office with the names of those who have served since its 1917 inception.
In 1952, the Chamber purchased land and built an office located at 9 1st St. SW. The Chamber office remained there until 1993 when the office moved to a space in the former Fareway building that was purchased and renovated into the Oelwein Community Plaza at 25 W. Charles.
In 2019, meanwhile, a building at 6 S. Frederick was purchased and renovated by OCAD for a new office. On February 6, 2020, the organization moved into the new space.
OCAD focuses its efforts in business/industrial development; addressing infrastructure and downtown redevelopment need; and attracting visitors, by collectively promoting the community, its resources, and by being the primary source for community information.
Its organizational values include:
• Growth of existing industry and business.
• Historic value and preservation of the Oelwein area.
• Policies which accomplish the greatest good for the greatest number.
OCAD’s mission statement reflects these values and goals: The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development is public/private partnership organization of individuals, organizations, businesses and the City of Oelwein working together to advance a strong local economy and to maintain a high quality of life in the Oelwein area.
The current Board of Directors that govern the organization is comprised of 15 Board and four Ex-Officio members. There are two paid staff members including Deb Howard, Executive Director, and Carolyn Spence, Office Manager. Office hours are Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
OCAD has many committees that are active and working hard to make our community better. The current committees include:
• Housing – Chaired by Travis Bushaw, this committee works on housing issues and ideas for future solutions.
• Business Development – Chaired by Josh Ehn and Jim Kullmer, this committee works on all aspects of economic development.
• Legislative Committee – Chaired by Josh Ehn and Larry Murphy, governmental issues are discussed and worked on by this group.
• Member Services – Co-Chaired by Lisa Bahe, Jeremy Lockard and Matt Nelson, this committee works on membership drives, investment schedules, Business After Five events and other member related topics.
• Community Development – Chaired by Sarah Scheel, community events and activities are planned and executed.