Reduce alcohol liability with free training
Local establishments that serve alcohol can register by Monday, Aug. 28 to participate in a free training to help reduce penalties for alcohol violations and reduce exposure to alcohol liability suits.
The Training for Intervention Procedures (TIPS) will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Certifications are valid for three years. All materials will be provided.
To register yourself, or employees from your establishment, contact Jenny Rose at 319-290-9282 or jrose@helpingservices.org.
Nominate STEM teacher for state award
DES MOINES – Nominations for the Iowa STEM Teacher award will be accepted through Oct. 10.
The six selected recipients, to be announced early next year, will each receive an award of $1,500 for their classrooms and $1,500 for personal use.
The award recognizes one full-time, licensed PreK-12 teacher of the six state STEM regions whose passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) has kindled a lifelong interest in their students in and outside the classroom.
Any individual can nominate a teacher by visiting iowastem.org/
teacheraward-application and completing the nomination form by Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 11:59 p.m. After nominations, eligible educators will fill out an application for a panel’s review.