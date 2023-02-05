Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

New Iowa Adjutant General named

Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn as the 28th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.

“General Osborn has been an invaluable member of the Iowa National Guard as our state has faced natural disasters, a pandemic, and civil unrest,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Iowans can trust that the Iowa National Guard stands ready and prepared under General Osborn’s proven leadership capabilities. He is a trusted advisor with a wealth of command experience at both home and abroad.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos