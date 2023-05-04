The Oelwein School District, in conjunction with Oelwein Rotary, presented teachers and employees of the year awards to teachers Michael Mohlis (nine years with Oelwein Schools), Justin Post (17 years here) and Shelly Houge (25 years), employees Hanna Boleyn (over two years), Amanda Emery (eight years), and Jake Blitsch (17 years).
The Rotary-sponsored awards were presented on April 26 at Wings Park Elementary, as it hosted Business After 5, an Oelwein Chamber and Area Development event.
For the selection process, Superintendent Josh Ehn said, the school district accepts nominations from all staff for any of the categories. Nominators must write a narrative about how the nominee meets the district’s mission, “Whatever it Takes to educate all kids,” and vision of “helping all kids become ‘happy, healthy, and awesome.’”
Finalists are selected by the administrative team. The finalists are then scored after a blind reading by a committee of past winners, Ehn said.
***
Teacher of the Year Michael Mohlis is a physical education instructor and has been with the district all nine of his years teaching.
Mohlis indicated that passing on the value of movement to pupils and seeing student growth are among his drivers.
“Working to make a positive impact educating students,” Mohlis told the Daily Register, listing his motivating reasons.
“Being able to see students find success and improve over the years.
“Teaching students the value of physical education and exercise to hopefully promote lifelong fitness,” Mohlis said.
Teacher of the Year Justin Post, instructional and success coach, has been teaching for 20 years, 17 with Oelwein, and says seeing student success pushes him to continue in this specialized role.
“(Seeing) a student succeed, and knowing you were a part of that success,” Post said, of what motivates him. “It is an extremely rewarding and humbling moment when that happens.”
He thanked his colleagues for the work environment.
“We have so many wonderful teachers and staff that make Oelwein School District a great place to work, and I would just like to say thank you to them,” Post wrote.
Teacher of the Year Shelly Houge leads fourth grade classes and is finishing her 29th year teaching and 25th in Oelwein.
Being around kids, and also seeing them learn, motivates her.
“When I can be in my classroom with my students and see their ‘aha’ moment, it is priceless. Kids are brutally honest, resilient, funny, and true. Who wouldn’t want to be around that?” Houge said. “I laugh every single day.”
Houge recognized the faculty who mentored her while acknowledging the challenges teachers have faced.
“When I started in Oelwein, I was extremely fortunate to have legends like Pat Aarthaud, Linda Meyer, Jan Huff, Cindy Schrader, Donise Recker, Anne Allen, Kathy Forsyth, among others, who were, in my opinion, legends in their profession. I learned from them to build relationships with students and keep expectations high,” she said.
Houge acknowledged challenges in the profession yet indicated the kids are her ‘why.’
“Teaching is a difficult profession. The past few years have been very trying for everyone; but when you’re in the classroom with 9 and 10 year olds, you remember why you do this. I truly have the greatest job in the world,” Houge said.
Employee of the Year Hanna Boleyn, an associate at Oelwein High School, has been working in the district two and a half years.
“What I most enjoy about my job is building relationships with students, and the people I get to work with every day,” Boleyn wrote. “I am very honored and grateful to have received this award.”
Employee of the Year Amanda Emery is a paraeducator at Wings Park Elementary and has worked eight years with the district.
“What I enjoy most about my job is helping kids become the best version of themselves,” Emery said.
Employee of the Year Jake Blitsch has been bus-driving for 17 years for the district since he retired from the telephone company in 2006, and enjoys interacting with the kids, hearing about their school lives and their friends.
“I could write a book about the funny things the kids have said to me over the years,” Blitsch said. “We sing on the bus, share riddles and share their likes and dislikes about school and teachers.
“I learn a lot by listening,” he said.
Blitsch greets every student by name every morning asking them if they got their homework done, he said.
“Almost to a student, they assure me they didn’t have any homework to which (I) warn them, ‘That that’s why I drive a school bus. I didn’t do my homework and look how I turned out.’ The look on their face is priceless.”
He perceives that some regard him as Grandpa and others think he’s Ivan the Terrible.
“I look at it like this. Many of those kids struggle in school and don’t have the best home life. I don’t want them to dread the school bus ride,” Blitsch related.
“I really do love my bus kids and I love my job,” he said.
“My pat answer when asked how I can put up with these kids is... ‘These kids can’t do ANYTHING on the bus I didn’t do!’”
“I am humbled by this award, and I’d like to thank the Rotary for sponsoring and celebrating all of us involved in the educational growth of these students in one way or the other,” Blitsch closed.