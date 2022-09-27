Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

From the footlights of Broadway to the Williams Center stage, four highly talented performers brought area residents a genuine sampling from favorite classic musicals. Actors/musicians Jeff Ostermueller, Jenna Spitale, Tara Lynne Khaler and Michael San Giovanni, co-producer, along with co-producer Mara Joyce, gave performances from A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Cats, Chicago, Cabaret, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, Rent, Anything Goes, Man of La Mancha, Little Shop of Horrors, and 42nd Street.

The non-stop 90-minute show had the audience singing along to Rodgers and Hammerstein favorites and tapping their feet to the Charleston and other dance tunes. Riveting performances by Ostermueller – “Bring Them Home,” and Spitale and San Giovanni – Phantom of the Opera, held the audience on the edge of their seats, followed by thunderous applause.

