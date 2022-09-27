From the footlights of Broadway to the Williams Center stage, four highly talented performers brought area residents a genuine sampling from favorite classic musicals. Actors/musicians Jeff Ostermueller, Jenna Spitale, Tara Lynne Khaler and Michael San Giovanni, co-producer, along with co-producer Mara Joyce, gave performances from A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Cats, Chicago, Cabaret, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, Rent, Anything Goes, Man of La Mancha, Little Shop of Horrors, and 42nd Street.
The non-stop 90-minute show had the audience singing along to Rodgers and Hammerstein favorites and tapping their feet to the Charleston and other dance tunes. Riveting performances by Ostermueller – “Bring Them Home,” and Spitale and San Giovanni – Phantom of the Opera, held the audience on the edge of their seats, followed by thunderous applause.
“The cast of Broadway Tonite Live delivered absolutely commanding performances of many familiar show tunes, building on the vast experience each of them brought to the Williams Center stage,” said co-director Linda Murphy. “A highlight of the show was Jeff Ostermueller’s stunning rendition of ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Miserables. He became Jean Valjean before our eyes, taking us into the mind of a man who is praying fervently for a young man’s survival.”
Murphy said that while not everyone can get to New York City, it is wonderful that we can bring New York City talent to Oelwein.
“It gives the Williams Center directors great pleasure to bring such high quality musicians to our local audience,” Murphy said, speaking for herself and co-director Sandie Graf.
Collision of Rhythm will be the next performance at the Williams Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. The directors noted that the percussion duo presenting this show will dazzle the audience with their musicianship.