Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Broadway Tonite Live! coming to Williams Center stage Sept. 24

These four top-notch performers will bring all the lights, choreography and favorite music of Broadway to the Williams Center of the Arts stage on Saturday, Sept. 24.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Back by popular demand, Broadway Tonite Live! featuring four performers from New York City, will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. This show is the second of seven crowd-pleasing events for the 2022-23 season.

“Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, we recommend reserving or buying tickets as soon as possible,” said Linda Murphy and Sandie Graf, Williams Center directors.

Tags

Trending Food Videos