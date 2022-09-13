Broadway Tonite Live! coming to Williams Center stage Sept. 24

Back by popular demand, Broadway Tonite Live! featuring four performers from New York City, will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. This show is the second of seven crowd-pleasing events for the 2022-23 season.
“Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, we recommend reserving or buying tickets as soon as possible,” said Linda Murphy and Sandie Graf, Williams Center directors.
This highly paced musical revue stars four multi-talented singers and dancers with numerous Broadway credits. Broadway Tonite Live! will take the audience through the greatest hits of Broadway, with showstoppers from “Oklahoma!” “Anything Goes,” “West Side Story,” “Jersey Boys,” “Les Miserables,” “A Chorus Line,” “Phantom Of The Opera,” “Rent,” “Wicked,” “Pajama Game,” the high tapping “42nd Street,” “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “Jekyl & Hyde” and many more. The performers are always updating the latest and hottest Broadway Shows.
The Williams Center audience will see four performers: Jenna Spitale, Tara Khale, Jeff Ostermueller, and Michael San Giovanni. The list of credits amassed by these performers makes them top-notch before the curtain even opens.
Jenna Spitale is a SUNY Fredonia Alumni where she graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre. She is originally from Rochester, NY and now lives in New York City. Jenna’s regional theatre credits include “42nd Street” (Peggy Sawyer), “A Chorus Line” (Kristine), “The Wedding Singer” (Linda u/s), “Hello Dolly” (Minnie Fay), “Grease” (Frenchy), “Chicago” (June), and other various shows throughout Texas and Nashville. Some of her other favorite roles include Luisa in “The Fantasticks,” leading player in “Pippin,” and Cinderella in “Into the Woods.” Jenna is thrilled to be a part of Broadway Tonight and would like to thank God for the gift of music, her family, and friends.
Tara Lynne Khaler was raised in Dallas, Texas, and carries a BA in Music from Oklahoma City University. As a resident of NYC, Tara has been seen Off-Broadway as well as on the stages of Carnegie Hall, City Center and Madison Square Garden. She has also toured the country multiple times. Some of her favorite roles include Lina Lamont in “Singin’ In The Rain,” Aldonza in “Man of La Mancha,” Emma in “Jekyll & Hyde,” Amneris in “Aida” and Betty in “Will Roger’s Follies.” Tara has also toured across the U.S. as lead vocalist in a swing orchestra, and as a cabaret artist, she can be seen traveling all over the world performing music from a repertoire of Broadway, opera and jazz. Tara recently released her debut album entitled “Since I Fell For You.”
Jeff Ostermueller is a NYC based actor, singer, and musical director. As a performer, he has toured with the Second National Touring Company of Spring Awakening and worked regional theaters in shows such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” “Sondheim on Sondheim, the Last 5 Years,” “Pump Boys & Dinettes,” and more, as well as performing in a monthly concert series at the world-renowned music venue, “The Bitter End” in Greenwich Village. As a musical director he works with corporate comedy group “The Water Coolers,” as well as Applause Theatrical Workshop and Broadway Kids Auditions. He holds a BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University.
Michael San Giovanni (co-producer) is an actor/director/ producer/choreographer whose talents have propelled him to stages throughout the world including Japan, China, Singapore and Poland. He has performed in numerous national and regional tours, as well as the Broadway stage. He was Munkustrap in the Broadway and National Tour of “Cats.” Off Broadway, he was Mitra in “Sheba” at the Jewish Rep Theatre, the largest Off-Broadway musical to date; he was also a featured artist in the revival of “When Pigs Fly” as well as in “The Mayor Musicals” with Sheldon Harnick in New York City. Some other theater credits include “West Side Story,” “Romance,” “Man Of La Mancha,” “Damn Yankees,” 13 productions of “A Chorus Line,” Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Grease,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” and “Anything Goes” (with Tony award winner Melba Moore).
Michael performed with Elaine Stritch and Marvin Hamlisch at the 2005 Kennedy Center Spring Gala. Michael also originated his role in the new musical “Triplets,” with musical stage legends Ruth Brown and Carol Woods.
In New York City, he has opened for Joel Grey, the late Joan Rivers, and Marilyn McCoo. His television credits include “Law and Order,” reoccurring roles on “Another World,” “One Life To Live,” “All My Children” and various commercials. He can also be heard on the Nashville Symphony’s recording of “Westside Story” as Bernardo and the original cast recording of Sheba.
The other co-producer of the show is Mara Joyce. She began her career as a performer on the Broadway stage appearing in such shows as “Grease,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Funny Girl,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and many others. After many years of performing on the Broadway stage, Mara then developed, BROADWAY TONITE. As the company expanded, Mara formed a partnership with Michael San Giovanni, choreographer, and one of the performers in the show. Together, they developed a second successful company, Broadway Tonite Live!
Tickets are $40 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.) Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only.
Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.