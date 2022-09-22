The Broadway Tonite Live! show, featuring four New York City performers, will be presented this Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. Tickets are still available. The Williams Center Directors encourage people to secure their tickets as soon as possible. Oelwein students K-8 are granted free admission when accompanied by an adult. Oelwein high school students are also admitted free. Oelwein music staff has been promoting this show for students.
Tickets are $40 each and available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.)