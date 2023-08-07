Those participating in Saturday morning’s Poultry Show at the Clayton County Fair included a number of contestants, Monona’s Cora Keehner and Bentley Gaul of Edgewood among them, who were there as part of their 4-H club’s broiler project, which has as its objective the production of market-ready birds suitable to grace a diner’s palate.
“I have broiler hens,” Keehner described, in explaining more about the project to the Daily Register. “At the beginning of the project, we all get 25 birds, and then we raise them up for about six to eight weeks. Basically, they are a market bird, and we want to make sure they can be grown so someday they can make it to your plate.”
Keehner’s involvement in the project came after her sibling had done so, she explained, and she has continued it forward.
“My older sister did it one year, and then I did it the next year, because I was finally eligible. I’ve always done it, and I ended up winning showmanship one year, not the broiler class project, so I’ve always just kind of done it. I like having them for the auction.
“I chose hens this year,” she continued, “because, at home, they had more of a uniform pen, and they had more feathers on their breast meat area, which showed it would protect the breast meat and there wasn’t as much bruising, so that’s why I chose hens instead of roosters this year.”
The chickens competing in the broiler project, meanwhile, faced a number of criteria in going before the judges, all associated with their appearance and the likelihood for them to yield quality meat when sent to market, Keehner explained.
“The amount of feathers on their breast meat, how well they can stand up,” she said, in detailing the considerations that go into a broiler’s evaluation, “sometimes they will be judged on the uniformity of their pen, which I have a card of what their weights are; so, a lot of different factors. How many feathers on them, how healthy they look.
“One year I brought 12 chickens, and they could hardly stand,” she added, regarding lessons learned from previous judging comments. “They had purpleness on their feet, and the judge didn’t like that because they could get sores on their feet and get infected, and that isn’t what we want (for broilers).”
While Keehner indicated she had not named the four hens accompanying her, she did harbor high expectations for their placement, though also recognizing that a bird’s final standing can be unpredictable.
“I think so,” she said, about the likelihood of her broilers finishing well, “but every judge is different, so it’s always a new experience each year.”
More broadly, Keehner’s larger goals related less to a high placement than to advancing her own understanding of what differentiates a quality specimen from one that might not be as suitable.
“Become more knowledge,” she concluded, about what she hoped to take away from this year’s competition. “Maybe I looked at their meat quality wrong; maybe there is bruising. Maybe I need to look at that better. Just better quality of how I can tell as a producer.”
Joining Keehner in the broiler project contest was Bentley Gaul from Edgewood, who identified maintaining his four chickens’ sparkling appearance as one of the major obstacles to preparing his birds for the fair.
“It’s been kind of challenging,” Gaul observed. “The hardest part was probably washing them. It’s very annoying to wash them.
“You have to go out there every so often to feed them, check on them, make sure no mice or cats get in,” he continued, regarding his preparation. “That’s probably the hardest part people have.”
Gaul, who indicated that his family is new to raising chickens, came upon his participation with broilers because “I needed something to do, and I didn’t want to do something big, so I decided to try out chickens, and it’s going pretty well,” he said.
Though perhaps new to chickens, Gaul has previously shown pigs, while also noting that he was showing goats in 2023, as well.
“I feel pretty good about these chickens,” he said, returning to his hopes for that competition. “I think they’ll do pretty well. I want to get at least a good place. I just want to do well.”
While a successful placement would be meaningful, even more important, as it was for Keehner, are the various lessons learned, he noted.
“It’s our first year doing it, so I want to know what I can do better,” he observed, “and what I can do to improve.”