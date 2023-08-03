With no competitions scheduled, Thursday morning at the Clayton County Fair was a time of gathering and looking forward, as numerous types and classes of animal entrants—including beef, poultry, goats, bucket-bottle calves and dairy—were received by judges and event organizers. During this busy period, the several dairy entries of St. Olaf’s Crystal Goodrich, including her calf Emily, were among the many being cleaned and otherwise acclimated to their temporary surroundings in advance of their contests.
“She is a crossbred,” Goodrich said, of Emily. “She will be shown (Friday). She’ll be in the dairy show and is a fall yearling.”
The bond uniting Goodrich with Emily was forged almost as soon as the calf was born, as she embraced the rambunctious infant immediately, she explained.
“When she was a baby. I claimed her as my own,” Goodrich related. “She was the tiniest little thing ever; it was so cute. I was, like, ‘hey, she’s cute. I’ll put a halter on her.’ She went out in the snow all the time with me. She’s always running around the farm.”
In working with Emily and her other two fair entrants, adult dairy cattle named Sienna and Apricot, Goodrich’s focus has been training the animals to properly display themselves as well as gain a level of comfort with the general atmosphere of competition.
“A lot of halter breaking, walking them around, especially (teaching them) how to set up their feet,” she said, in detailing the nature of the work she has performed with her triumvirate, “so that they know, when they go in the show ring, when I stop, they put their feet the right way. And sometimes, it can take a while, but they learn. It’s a lot of practice and hard work.
“I took a break during the spring since I had school and softball,” Goodrich added. “I got back to (Emily) around July and she’s doing pretty good. I am proud of how far she’s come, after all the hard work put into her.”
Having been involved in showing kiddie calves or cattle since kindergarten, Goodrich noted the exceptional rewards she gains from working with animals, while singling out dairy as special in one respect.
“Getting to learn about them, getting to know the breed, getting to know them personally,” she said, in reciting some of her favorite aspects of working with her cattle. “Getting to fall in love with the calf. With sheep, you fall in love with that sheep, and sometimes you have to sell it. With dairy, you get to keep that calf, you get to milk it, you get to see it grow up, you get to see how far it’s come and all that. It’s a lot about the friendships I make when it comes to the cattle and animals in general. Those are my favorite things.”
As for Friday’s dairy show, Goodrich struck an optimistic tone regarding her trio’s chances.
“My goal is hopefully to win a class,” she explained, in referencing first to competing with Emily. “But, she was kind of tough for me. Crossbreds aren’t too big, but I know they are getting bigger nowadays. My Holstein, my two-year old cow, I know has really good competition. My other yearling heifer, she was shown last year. She didn’t win her class, but she did pretty good.
“I am just crossing my fingers,” she concluded. “It’s not guaranteed until you get in there and do what you can do.”