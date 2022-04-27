June 21, 2012 — April 23, 2022
MANCHESTER — Brooklyn Marie Lendt, 9, of Greeley, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home in Greeley. She was born June 21, 2012, in Manchester, to Kyle Lendt and Crystal Oberbreckling. Brooklyn was a fourth grader at Lambert Elementary in Manchester.
Survivors: mother, Crystal (Eddie Sheber) Oberbreckling of Dyersville; father, Kyle (Maranda Billmeyer) Lendt of Greeley; her siblings, Marcus, Blake, Kaidan, Gracelynn, Evelyn, and Riverlyn; grandparents, Diane Bosler, Manchester, Richard (Marge) Wolfe, Ryan and Ed Sheber, Sr.; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and all of her many friends.
Visitation: 2-8 p.m., Thursday, April 28 at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29 at the funeral home.
Interment: Oakland Cemetery- Manchester
