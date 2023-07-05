ARLINGTON — Many know them as a public servant and a tradesman. Mary Jo and Scott Brown have also been named grand marshals for the Arlington Days “Just Clowning Around” parade, beginning at noon Saturday, July 8.
“Arlington Days is an exciting time for everyone to get together,” said Mary Jo. “The community club has asked us in the past, but we thought the honor belonged to older people. But this year I and my husband will be 66, so I guess we are now old enough!”
The Arlington Days celebration will be going on Friday, including the crowning of royalty at 6 p.m., and continuing on Saturday. The quilt show display will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Arlington Fire Station with the bed turning programs sharing the stories of featured quilts at 10 a.m. and after the parade, about 1 p.m.
Scott, a 1975 Starmont High School graduate, lived and farmed in Strawberry Point until about 1977 when he moved to Arlington and worked for Doyle Hulbert’s Plumbing and Heating. Scott learned the trade and later bought the business. Brown’s Plumbing and Pump Service has served northeast Iowa for the past 45 years, conducting well service, excavating, water and sewer projects, along with basic plumbing, all of which keeps him busy year-round.
Originally from New Hope, Minnesota, Mary Jo attended a community college and majored in horticulture but always liked accounting. The couple met while Mary Jo was living in Masonville. In 1994, they decided to tie the knot and she moved to Arlington.
Mary Jo has served as Arlington’s city clerk since 2008, and says it is a “do it all” kind of job. She previously worked as an office manager for the Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point and later served as a deputy clerk in Strawberry Point.
“The town (of Arlington) is very friendly, and everyone pitches in and works together,” Mary Jo said.
As examples, she explained there are a number of tradespeople serving on the Fire Department, such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters, who volunteer their skills doing city projects.
One of the biggest city projects Mary Jo has worked on is finding funds to build Arlington’s Event Center, located on the west end of town.
“We’re a small town with a population around 420 people, it was quite a challenge,” she said. “We did a lot of fundraising, wrote grants, and worked with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning to get funds."
Now the center is used for community club dances, weddings, funerals and parties, to name a few examples. "It has been a wonderful addition to Arlington," she indicated.
“Our current project is getting new playground equipment for the city park and we’re hoping to raise some money during our Arlington Days celebration,” she added.
When they find free time, the Browns like to go to the river and fish, staying in a cabin in Guttenberg. Mary Jo maintains a garden and often cans produce. Scott has a Model A car he enjoys driving and putting in the local parade. In addition, the couple collects about 2,000 gallons of sap from the maple trees in their 40-acre timber. Scott chops the wood to burn for processing the sap to syrup. A friend cooks the sap, and in the end, they share the syrup with family and friends.