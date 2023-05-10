Sparks flew briefly when an impassioned businessman addressed Oelwein City Council at Monday’s regular meeting.
Greg Bryan spoke to the Council during the citizens’ comments, expressing his feelings about previous city government action that attempted to remove him from the Airport Board, where he has served 18 years and is currently president.
Recalling the history of the action, Bryan said Mayor Brett DeVore had sponsored a resolution for his (Bryan’s) removal from the airport board at the February 27 Council meeting.
“Discussion on this resolution was transformed into a pathetic spectacle that resembled a banana republic criminal trial,” Bryan said, reading from a prepared statement. “Mayor DeVore and George Tegeler made false accusations and statements to convince Council members I had broken the law. I was not given an opportunity to speak in my defense.”
Bryan noted that three Councilmen who regularly attend the Airport Board meetings did not support the resolution, causing it to fail. (This action was reported in the Oelwein Daily Register’s March 6 edition.)
Bryan continued, “Having failed in his attempt to remove me from the Airport Board, Brett DeVore used his position as mayor to have Deputy Joe Miller e-file a criminal complaint against me on March 12. This complaint was composed of false statements that were given to Deputy Miller by Brett DeVore and George Tegeler.”
At one point, Mayor DeVore attempted to interject a comment, to which Bryan responded loudly, “Let me speak!”
“I am not the one who broke the law,” Bryan said, continuing his statement. “The Fayette County Attorney dismissed the ridiculous complaint on March 24. On March 25 my name appeared in the court news. With this, Brett DeVore succeeded again in his mission to defame my character.”
Bryan said as an 18-year member of the Airport Board, his concern has always been what is best for the Oelwein Airport and general aviation.
“Brett DeVore’s actions were far outside of his powers and duties of mayor. He used his office as a tool to publicly defame and libel me. For this, he needs to be held accountable,” Bryan said, concluding his written statement.
“None of you would have let that happen to you,” he said to the Council before leaving the meeting.
Proceedings continued with residents Chris Link and Warren Fisk addressing the Council regarding the Planning and Zoning Board’s recent denial of Link’s plan for a garage on a newly purchased adjoining lot.
Link lives at 548 Eighth St. S.W. The house that was located just east of him, at 844, was totaled in a fire and eventually torn down, and Link acquired the lot. He wants to construct a garage that aligns aesthetically with his ranch-style home, but the Board said he must comply with structural setback rules, even though the location of the proposed garage would be in the same spot that the house once stood.
Fisk, who is a former Councilman, upheld Link’s plan, noting that setbacks are not standard anywhere in town.
Both of Link’s properties are level with the street but drop off sharply behind the building sites. If the setback was followed, the garage would be precipitously close to the sharply sloped backyard.
“These things should be decided and looked at by lot, not by rule,” Fisk suggested.
Following the citizens’ comments, the Council approved the second reading amending the zoning ordinance Section 401.1, 202 (4) and 203.2 (4) permitted accessory uses and structures: “A detached building shall be located a minimum of four feet from the principal structure, and 25 feet from the front property line.”
John Gade, department head of Municipal Engineering at FOX Strand Associates, Inc., recommended the Council accept the sole bid on the city’s NE Sanitary Sewer Improvement project.
Gade told the Council the bid submitted by Dave Schmitt Construction of Cedar Rapids, for $1,218,960.50, was $141,216.50 lower than the engineer’s opinion of probable construction cost. He said the bid is deemed to be responsive and FOX Strand had previously worked with Dave Schmitt Construction on a water main improvement project for the city of Washington, Iowa. Gade said the city of Washington gave a favorable review of the work.
The Council approved the contract with Dave Schmitt Construction. The project will improve several sanitary sewer lines in the northeast quadrant to help with flow issues during heavy rains. The project is to be substantially completed on or before Aug. 1, 2024. It is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act and sanitary sewer revenues.
In other action, the Council declined an offer from Frank Harry to purchase property at 119 W. Charles St., for $1,000.
Later in the meeting, during the mayor’s report, DeVore responded to Greg Bryan’s statement, saying he felt his actions in filing a complaint were warranted. “We can’t make that choice,” he said, referring to not giving exception when rules aren’t followed. “Do what you need to do, that’s what I told the deputy,” he said.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger advised the Council regarding Bryan’s outburst at the mayor and for future reference. “Council should govern yourselves and your meetings. You should not allow any members of the public to scream at you. Council should ask anyone in your meetings to leave if their behavior is unacceptable,” he said.
Work sessions on the Wellness Center and Public Safety followed the regular meeting.