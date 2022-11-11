Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Oct. 30

At 1:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 29, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 300 block of East Main Street in Hazleton.

