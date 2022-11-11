At 1:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 29, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 300 block of East Main Street in Hazleton.
At 11:15 p.m. deputies arrested Paul Andrew Budde, 29, of Waterloo, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 253 mile marker of Highway 20.
At 2:15 p.m. deputies arrested Kristina Kay Cornwell, 36, of Lamont, and charged her with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Concord Street in Lamont.
At 11:10 a.m. deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 9:20 p.m. Deputies arrested Ryan Howard Parmely, 25, of Hazleton, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Mason Avenue.
At 5:25 pm, deputies arrested Tyrell Joseph Lashone Beard, 41, of Chicago, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
At approximately 11:55 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs deer accident in the 27,000 block of Harding Road; approximately two miles east of Clermont. Kristopher Glenn Hearn, 33, of Mason City, was traveling westbound in a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica touring van when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The Chrysler sustained approximately $1500 in damage but was still drivable. No injuries were reported.