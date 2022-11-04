Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Oct. 23
At 2:10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Kurtis Stanley, 18, of Coggon, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for possession of alcohol under legal age and failure to maintain control. This arrest was made near 310th Street and Overland Avenue.
At 5:10 p.m. deputies arrested Nathan Alan McDowell, 27, of Rowley, and charged him with assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Third Street South in Quasqueton.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
At 6:35 p.m. deputies arrested Rodney Dean Cornwell, 58, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
At 8:25 a.m. deputies arrested Joshua Conrad Avenson, 31, of Westgate, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Oct. 27
At approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies arrested Franklin Ray Brown, 58, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 28
At 12:10 a.m. deputies arrested Robert Gifford Macdormott, 32, of Dows, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 250-mile marker of Highway 20.
At 5:40 p.m. deputies arrested Sarah Kay Huebbe, 35, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Linn County and held her at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Oct. 29
At 8:05 p.m. deputies arrested Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon, 27, of Independence, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of Dubuque Street East in Quasqueton.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, Nov. 3
A Fayette County Deputy arrested Katie Ann Hauser, 45, of Elkader on a Fayette County warrant for theft in the 2nd degree (Class D felony). Hauser was held on a no-bond warrant until her appearance in court.
At 7:09 a.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a car vs. deer accident on R Avenue near 130th Street. Yazmin Perez Garcia, 32, of Brandon, was driving north on R Avenue when a deer came out of the ditch and struck Garcia’s 2013 Subaru Outback. There was approximately $1,500 in damage and no injuries reported.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports Daniel Joseph Schwering, 43, of West Union, turned himself in at approximately 7 a.m. The sheriff’s office, acting on a tip, had issued an arrest warrant for Schwering in October for sex offender registry violation first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
An investigation revealed that in 2008, Schwering was charged with 6 counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct that occurred over a two-year period on a victim under the age of 8 in the state of Minnesota. In July of 2008, Schwering was charged and held on $100,000 bond.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office found through their investigation that Schwering had moved to the state of Iowa and did not fulfil the Iowa Registry Requirements. Schwering was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held on $500 bond.
The sheriff’s office notes this investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be pending. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Filmore County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota.
Sunday, Oct. 30
At 4:06 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance in the 8000 block of 250th Street; approximately two miles west of West Union. Upon deputies’ arrival the suspect fled the scene. An investigation was conducted which initiated a search for Stephen William Dahlstrom, 30, of West Union. Dahlstrom was located later Sunday evening, arrested, and charged with domestic abuse assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor). Dahlstrom was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he received an initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge and was issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond. He later posted bond and was issued a promise to appear.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
At 6:33 p.m. the sheriff’s office took a report of an assault occurring in the 200 block of Long Grove Street in Maynard. Ryan Paul, 40, of Maynard, was charged with domestic abuse assault, 1st offense. Paul was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaited his initial appearance.