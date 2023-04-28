Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, April 16
At approximately 10:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the Racine Avenue overpass south of Winthrop. According to the investigation, a 2006 Chevrolet van operated by Oscar Cervantes Barajas of Hammond, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 20 when Cervantes Barajas attempted to pass a semi. Cervantes Barajas lost control of his vehicle, entered the median and rolled over. No injuries were reported, and this accident remains under investigation.
Monday, April 17
At approximately 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Racine Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Antara Hassel of Independence was traveling northbound on Racine Avenue when Hassel lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled. Only minor injuries were reported that did not require emergency response and this accident remains under investigation.
At approximately 10:45 a.m. deputies arrested Jacob Glenn Arends, 38, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of animal abuse (aggravated misdemeanor) and held him at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made following an investigation in the 300 block of Blake Street in Rowley.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies arrested Douglas Gilbert Uchytil, 59, of Jesup, on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for multiple felony drug and misdemeanor hunting related charges. This arrest was made in the 1200 block of 175th Street.
Wednesday, April 19
At approximately 4:45 p.m. deputies arrested Devan Patrick Forbes, 24, of Strawberry Point, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for driving or towing unsafe vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of 220th Street.
At approximately 11:10 p.m. deputies arrested Brandon Keith Grocholski, 27, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, April 21
At approximately 3:40 a.m. deputies arrested Grace Ann Marie Reincheld, 20, of Cedar Falls, for possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to use seat belt and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 253-mile marker of Highway 20.
At approximately 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nolan John Scheetz, 26, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for possession of controlled substance (Class D felony) and keeping vehicle or premises for controlled substance usage (aggravated misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies arrested Douglas Gilbert Uchytil, 59, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:55 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near Jamestown Avenue and 255th Street. According to the investigation, a 2022 Honda CR-V was operated by Kurt Miller of Independence was traveling southbound when it slowed to make a left turn. A 2000 Ford Explorer operated by Kaydence Zeien-Despard was also traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue behind the Miller vehicle and was unable to stop in time, striking the rear of the Miller vehicle. No injuries were reported and Zeien-Despard was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
At approximately 11:10 p.m. deputies arrested Samari Asaunte Holmes, 22, of Rockford, Illinois, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to have valid driver’s license and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 254-mile marker of Highway 20.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Andrew Richard Johnson, Jr., 27, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. This arrest was made in the 400 block of Second Avenue NE in Oelwein.
Saturday, April 22
At approximately 2:15 a.m. deputies arrested Hunter Trygve Hoveland, 20, of Independence and Trenton Lee Hayes, 18, of Alburnett. Hoveland was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of false driver’s license or ID card (serious misdemeanor) and second offense possession of alcohol under age (simple misdemeanor). Hayes was charged with first offense possession of alcohol under age (simple misdemeanor) and cited for throwing/depositing litter on highway. These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.
At approximately 2:50 p.m. deputies arrested Troy Christopher Miller, 35, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Log
Monday, April 3
At 3:02 p.m. Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Cable Avenue and Chariot Road near Elkader for a report of a female driver passed out behind the wheel. Deputies identified the female as Maggie Mason, 33, of Elkader. Mason was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated, 3rd Offense (Class D felony) and open container of alcohol. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elkader Police Department.
Wednesday April 12
At 11:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at 105 N. Main Street in Garnavillo. Johnathan Sanchez Acuna, 23, was located near W Centre Street and N Main Street. He was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred and providing false identification information.
Thursday, April 13
At 11:44 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Highway 18 southwest of Postville near the Fayette County line. Responding officers located a male subject assaulting a female. Norvin Reyes Moreno, 23, of Postville, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault with strangulation (Class D felony) and public intoxication. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Postville Police Department, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Area Ambulance Service of Postville.
Sunday, April 16
At approximately 1:40 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault that had occurred at 207 E. Watson Street, Garnavillo. The reporting party stated suspects had left the scene and provided a description of their vehicles. Deputies arrived on scene of the assault and met with the victims and witnesses. A deputy was able to locate the two suspect vehicles on Highway 18 near McGregor. As a result of an investigation, Gavan L. Larocque, 19, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with assault causing bodily injury, trespass 1st offense, and underage possession of alcohol.
Monday, April 17
In the early morning hours a deputy arrested Chyna Nelson, 22, of Dubuque on an active Clayton County arrest warrant. Nelson was taken into custody from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Thursday, April 13
At 4:44 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding – 70 mph in 55 mph zone. Tim Linder, 71, of Solon, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated, 1st offense (a serious misdemeanor).
Thursday, April 20
At 7:22 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Highway 18 and Eagle Drive for a welfare check on a female subject walking near the highway. It was determined that an altercation had occurred nearby between two parties. Deputies then contacted Brandon Olson, 37, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Olson was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with violation of a no contact order and no valid driver’s license.
Tuesday, April 25
At 7:22 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 13 near 330th Street rural Strawberry Point. The odor of marijuana was detected from inside the vehicle. Joseph Dilley Ceras, 20, of Waterloo, was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana 1st offense and issued other traffic citations. A passenger, Javier Cardoza, 28, also of Waterloo, was charged with open container as a passenger.
“A criminal charge is merely an accusation. All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” Clayton Co. Sheriff Michael J. Tschirgi
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, April 26
At 2:51 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle vs deer accident in the 28,000 block of Harding Road; approximately three miles east of Clermont. Nichole Renee Caguach Hernandez, 48, of Clermont, was driving a gray 2009 Ford Focus SE westbound when she struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The Ford sustained approximately $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.