Buchanan County Conservation recently revealed the winners of its 2022 Natural Areas Photo Contest, with several area residents earning recognition for their outstanding photography and eye for beauty.
Christine Dale, photographer and Assistant Editor of the Winthrop News, served as the judge of the submissions at a public program at Fontana Park on Oct. 3.
In order to be eligible, photos must have been taken in Buchanan County, while also illustrating natural areas; they must also be the work of amateur photographers, though photographers need not be residents of the county.
The general award criteria included “originality, technical excellence, composition, overall impact and artistic merit,” according to the county’s website.
The overall winning photo in this year’s competition was the work of Waterloo’s Tom Moon. Titled “Mrs. Dicksissle – food for young,” the picture captures a meadow bird with a mouthful of food perched on a flower’s stem. The photo was taken at Ham Marsh.
Ham Marsh was also the setting for the victorious picture in the Wildlife category. Also taken by Moon, it pictures a barred owl observing his surroundings from a tree-top location. Moon, as Buchanan County Conservation described, “spends a good deal of time at this Buchanan County property (Ham Marsh) and has photographed numerous other prairie and wetland wildlife there, including sandhill cranes.”
In the Landscape category, Aurora’s Brenda Vande Voorde had the winning submission, with a photo of a shadowed, fern-strewn limestone bank taken at her property on Buffalo Creek. Vande Voorde’s entry was cited to be especially strong in originality, with Judge Dale describing the image as a “unique landscape.”
The picture taken by Fairbank’s Monica Bengston was honored in the People Enjoying Nature category. This image includes not only the county’s natural beauty but also her granddaughter and was taken at Bengston’s home.
The final winning photo selected also focuses on flowers. It was shot at Fontana Park by Theresa Loban of Oelwein and captured the Plants and Wildflowers award.
Those selected were the recipient of cash awards, with overall winners receiving $100 from Friends of Fontana Park and champions in each special category given $50.
This year’s honored photos will be displayed at the Fontana Nature Center beginning no later than Oct. 20, and will be posted on the agency’s website, as well. The rules for the 2023 contest will also soon be available online at www.buchanancountyparks.com.