The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in gathering information related to a case of property damage that occurred Tuesday at a residence near Jesup on Highway 20.
According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damage sustained to the residence at 2352 Daniel Avenue, which is situated at the street’s north end, where it dead ends on the south side of Highway 20.
During an on-scene investigation, the home’s owners explained that they heard a loud booming sound around 6:45 a.m. on the morning of August 29, after which they identified a white semi-cab and grain trailer parked on eastbound Highway 20 near mile marker 247, approximately two miles east of the Jesup exit. At the time, they stated, the truck had its traffic hazard cones deployed and the truck’s driver was “walking the ditch line,” the release described.
Shortly afterward, the driver departed, continuing eastbound, with the homeowners subsequently discovering that a semi-truck tire had struck the north side of their residence, which caused the building to sustain what a photograph depicts as significant damage to a portion of the building’s siding and underlying insulation.
While the semi-truck and its driver are being sought, that individual is thought to be unaware the lost tire was responsible for any damage, the release noted.
“It is probable that this tire came off of the semi that had been pulled over,” it detailed, “and that the driver very likely doesn’t know that the tire struck the residence.”
Anyone with information on the truck and its driver is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling (319) 334-2568.