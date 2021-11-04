INDEPENDENCE — When the paramedics are on the way to a car crash, three Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies are now also trained to step in ahead of their arrival.
The Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release this week that its Emergency Medical Response Team program has been implemented. The team’s members, three cross-trained deputies, can now provide emergency medical assistance when needed at an incident prior to EMS arrival.
“With limited numbers and availability of volunteer first responders within our local fire departments and ambulance services, this is a necessary and validated opportunity for us to respond to emergencies with additional resources and expertise”, said Deputy Dan Walter, who developed the team and is an experienced paramedic and firefighter.
The Buchanan County Health Trust, the Buchanan County EMS Association and Buchanan County Health Center helped get this program off the ground.
“It’s advantageous to see this kind of collaboration between law enforcement and emergency medical services,” Walter said. “Integrating both areas of skill sets undeniably broadens the base of public safety coverage for the county.”
Also on the team are Deputy Cory Hartmann and Deputy Mitch Franck, both experienced Emergency Medical Technicians.
This program will not replace first responders or ambulance services. It supplements and extends emergency medical response capabilities.
“Our local ambulance services and first responders do an outstanding job in providing emergency medical care,” Sheriff Scott Buzynski said. “However, there are many times when deputies are the first to arrive at a scene. These deputies are trained and equipped to provide for the more advanced medical needs of the victim(s) until Fire and EMS arrive.”
In February 2021, the Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Buchanan County Health Trust to purchase equipment for this program. In June, supplies and equipment items were purchased, and in October, the Sheriff’s Office was authorized as an EMT-level service by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services.
Buzynski said this new program will provide these added response services at no cost to the county. Medical supplies are coordinated through Buchanan County Health Center and the Buchanan County EMS Association.
In addition to this team, all Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies are trained in CPR, first aid, basic front-line medical care and carry AEDs with them at all times.