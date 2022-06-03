A Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday over alleged misconduct during a February traffic stop.
Klint Bentley, 37, is charged in Buchanan County District Court with accepting a bribe (Class C felony), extortion (Class D felony), and nonfelonious misconduct in office (serious misdemeanor).
Bentley, a 2003 Wapsie Valley graduate, was hired away from the Fairbank Police Department by Buchanan County in October 2020. In his nearly three years in Fairbank he served as police chief.
According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Bentley was on duty as a deputy when he stopped a vehicle for speeding at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 4 near 120th Street and Fairbank-Amish Boulevard in rural Buchanan County.
“Bentley implied he should get something in return for not giving the female driver a citation,” according to the court documents.
He allegedly asked “What’s in it for me?” during the stop, the documents say.
“Bentley asked the female driver to show her breasts. After the traffic stop was discontinued, Bentley continued to ask for nude photos from the female driver via text message,” it adds. “The interaction during the traffic stop was recorded by the female victim.”
Bentley was taken into custody on Friday and his bond was set at $10,000 cash or corporate surety.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., June 13.