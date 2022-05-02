The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Independence Police Department reported collecting a total of 48 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications during the spring 2022 DEA National Takeback event on Saturday, April 30.
“To date, our hosted sites in Buchanan County have collected a total of 484 pounds of drugs during DEA National Takeback events since October 2016,” Deputy Cory Hartman said in a news release. “Additionally, to date, a total of 1,387 pounds of drugs have been collected via the 24 hour drug drop box located outside of the Sheriff’s Office since it was installed in April 2016.
“These amounts are just small examples of the overall amount of drugs and medications in our communities that are unwanted, unused or expired, and further validates our efforts of giving our citizens the ability to safely and properly dispose of these drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
“Thanks to the Chief Neidert of the Independence Police Department for his agency’s participation this year,” Hartman said “Also, thank you to Griffin Hickey with Pathways Behavioral Services, Tai Burkhart with Buchanan County Public Health and Rick Wulfekuhle and Chris Hare with Buchanan County Emergency Management for their assistance and collaboration for this event. And finally, a big thanks to everyone that stopped out to help during the event.”
The next DEA National Takeback event is slated for October 2022.