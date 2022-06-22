INDEPENDENCE — More than 275 4-H and FFA members are expected to exhibit their static and livestock projects during this year’s Buchanan County Fair.
Fair week begins before most of the public arrives, with the Thursday, June 30 judging of static projects that will be located the 4-H Building during fair week.
Project areas that will be judged and recognized with a ribbon June 30 range from baked goods, to welding, to sewing, to photography. There is space for several members’ projects to be selected for the Iowa State Fair competition in August.
The main action will be Tuesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 9, during which time more than 1,160 livestock class entries will be displayed at the Black Pavilion on the fairgrounds, at 204 12th St NE, in Independence.
Members of 4-H clubs and FFA chapters have been preparing their livestock and pets for exhibition with some aiming for a championship. Check out the beef, dairy cattle, sheep, swine, meat and dairy goats, poultry, and rabbits throughout the week in each of the animal barns.
Horses can be found on the fairgrounds beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 in the horse arena. Dogs, cats, and even pets will also be exhibited in the Black Pavilion throughout the week.
The Buchanan County 4-H Goat Getters program focuses on inclusion by pairing special needs individuals with 4-H and FFA mentors to show a goat at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8.
The Goat Getters committee, in a statement, expressed excitement for year two of this show.
The annual 4-H pie and flower bucket auction — historically the Buchanan County 4-H’s biggest yearly fundraiser — will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7. All proceeds from the auction go directly to 4-H youth programming and projects in Buchanan County.
The youth appreciate all the support from local business, community members, and organizations, organizers said in a statement.
Another chance to directly support 4-H and FFA members, is by participating in the livestock auction at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
In it, buyers purchase the market animals at current market prices and have the option to send the animal to a locker to be processed or be sent to market. Money is then sent directly sent to the 4-H or FFA member.
The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach staff said in a statement they have a great, fully staffed team of eager and experienced employees who are excited to help 4-H and FFA members have a successful fair.
The 4-H office will be located in the Thom Building during fair week. Find the Extension staff wearing green or red polo shirts.