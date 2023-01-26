Trish Cook, a local Buchanan County farmer, has become the first woman to be named president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA).
The leadership change occurred Tuesday following the conclusion of the Association’s annual meeting.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 8:09 pm
Trish Cook, a local Buchanan County farmer, has become the first woman to be named president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA).
The leadership change occurred Tuesday following the conclusion of the Association’s annual meeting.
“The things that are important to me are the things that are important to all pork producers,” Cook said, as she assumed her new position, which has a one-year term. “In pork production we depend on teamwork. My husband, Aaron, and I work as a team. I will work as a team with the board, county organizations, and the staff. I look forward in representing all of Iowa’s pork producers as we address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”
Cook, along with her husband, owns and operates a family farm near Winthrop, which includes a farrow-to-finish hog operation as well as both corn and soybeans fields.
A 27-year member of the Buchanan County Pork Producers, Cook has served on the IPPA Board of Directors since 2019, when she joined that body in her role as Northeast Region Director. According to a press release, she holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Iowa State in addition to a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), which she earned from the University of Iowa.
The IPPA, meanwhile, which is a non-profit headquartered outside Des Moines in Clive. Originally known as the Iowa Swine Growers Association, today it “serves as a unified voice for Iowa’s pork producers,” its website states, “a grassroots organization that consists of approximately 70 structured county associations across the state, with more than 4,000 affiliated and associate members. Every producer, regardless of size, has a voice in IPPA through a county-elected delegate system.”
