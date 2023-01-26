Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Trish Cook, a farmer from Buchanan County, has been named president of the statewide Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Trish Cook, a local Buchanan County farmer, has become the first woman to be named president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA).

The leadership change occurred Tuesday following the conclusion of the Association’s annual meeting.

