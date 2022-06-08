INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Health Trust has awarded more than $68,000 in grants to the following area organizations for health related projects and equipment:
• $41,100 to Buchanan County Health Center to assist with needs in the MedSurg, surgery, clinical education, inpatient pharmacy, urgent care, primary care, and independent living departments.
• $8,712 to the Jesup Fire Department to replace personal protective equipment.
• $3,099 to the Aurora Comet Center for a new recumbent bike.
• $2,000 to Winthrop Little League for an automated external defibrillator.
• $13,800 to Rowley Fire & EMS for PPE replacements
The trust is accepting grant request applications for July 2022 review. It is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the Health Trust has granted more than $800,000 to nonprofit organizations.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is June 30. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com.
For more information about the Buchanan County Health Trust, please contact 319-332-0905.