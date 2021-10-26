INDEPENDENCE — After months-long consideration and negotiation, the Buchanan County Supervisors agreed this month to purchase the former Rydell of Independence property located at 1210 First Street West.
The building will have multiple purposes, including Public Health and Emergency Management.
The price of $299,000 will be covered by American Rescue Plan Funds. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury Buchanan County entities were allocated $4,112,996 of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.