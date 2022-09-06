Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

An early Saturday morning traffic stop in Buchanan County resulted in two arrests and seizure a collection of illegal drugs with an estimate total “street value” of $13,500, according to a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 3 a.m., a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, according to the news release.

Tags

Trending Food Videos