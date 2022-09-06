An early Saturday morning traffic stop in Buchanan County resulted in two arrests and seizure a collection of illegal drugs with an estimate total “street value” of $13,500, according to a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At about 3 a.m., a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, according to the news release.
Subsequently, deputies arrested Mariah Marie Ruiz, 27, and Rogelio Perez, Jr., 36, both of Chicago Heights, Illinois. Both Ruiz and Perez were held at the Buchanan County Jail on bond.
Both were arrested on charges of:
• two Class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (ecstasy and LSD);
• three Class C felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (oxycodone hydrochloride, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms);
• one Class D felony of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver;
• five Class D felony counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp (five counts);
• two aggravated misdemeanor counts of child endangerment; and
• simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additionally, Ruiz was cited for speeding and Perez was charged with persons ineligible to carry weapons, a serious misdemeanor.