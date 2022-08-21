Sunday, Aug. 14
At 7:10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 49, of Lamont, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 200th Street and Washburn Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 15
At approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies arrested Chandler Paul Baxter, 21, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 700 block of 17th Street NE in Independence.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
At 9:20 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 150th Street and Grant Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero operated by Donald Dorman of Cedar Falls was traveling southbound on Grant Avenue as a 2010 Ford Ranger operated by William Harting of LaPorte City was traveling eastbound of Grant Avenue. Both units entered the uncontrolled intersection and collided. The Dorman vehicle came to rest on the road and the Harting vehicle came to rest in the south ditch of 150th Street. Only minor injuries were reported, and Dorman was cited for failure to yield right of way. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
At 2:05 a.m. deputies arrested Rachel Marie Nemmers, 35, of Jesup, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control and using electronic communications device while driving. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the Jesup exit (245 mile marker) of Highway 20.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. deputies arrested Amber Marie Braun, 25, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Aug. 18
At 1:25 p.m. deputies arrested Brian David Michael, 29, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 5 p.m. deputies arrested Bradley Richard James Cue, 43, of Aurora, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. Cue was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 5:40 p.m. deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Rogers, 36, and Brittany Amber Lambert, 29, both of Hazleton. Each was charged with three counts of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Friday, Aug. 19
At approximately 3 a.m. deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Delahunt, 39, of Masonville, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of Bernhart Street in Masonville.
Saturday, Aug. 20
At 1:50 a.m. deputies arrested Jo Ann Corrigan Stewart, 54, of Denver, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Washington Avenue.
At 8:20 p.m. deputies arrested Andrew Richard Johnson, Jr., 27, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation, in the 400 block of Second Avenue NE in Oelwein.
At 9:50 p.m. deputies arrested Grace Anne Charity Oien, 18, and Jeremiah Charles Gordon Main, 23, both of Independence. Oien was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), person ineligible to carry weapons (serious misdemeanor) and underage tobacco/vape possession (simple misdemeanor). Main was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and person ineligible to carry weapons (serious misdemeanor) These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard.