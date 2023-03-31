Monday, March 20
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darron Wayne Dean, 58, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:05 p.m. deputies arrested Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 35, of Belmond, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:50 p.m. deputies arrested Alex Richard Dewald, 27, of Waterloo, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Wednesday, March 22
At 10:05 a.m. deputies arrested Traci Marie Chamberlain, 35, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and false reports (simple misdemeanor). She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 23
At approximately 7 a.m. deputies arrested Lois Corrine Butters, 69, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for accessory after the fact (serious misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, March 24
At approximately 4:50 a.m. deputies arrested Patricia Ann Graham, 58, of Vinton, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NW in Independence.
Saturday, March 25
At approximately 8:15 p.m. deputies arrested Kevin Eugene Rucker, 46, of Clear Lake, for possession of controlled substance (Class D felony). This was following a traffic stop. near the 262 mile marker of Highway 20.