Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning then windy in the afternoon with storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Windy with a few showers in the evening, then changing over to steady snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and windy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.