Sunday, April 23
At approximately 9:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas William Zook, 39, of Waterloo, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 175th Street and Fairbank Amish Boulevard.
Monday, April 24
At 8:10 p.m. deputies arrested Curtis James Bormann, 30, of Bernard, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance as required, and was cited for fraudulent use of registration and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Second Street and 220th Street in Winthrop.
Tuesday, April 25
At approximately 3 p.m. deputies arrested Skye Nicole Johnson, 25, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, April 26
At approximately 12:45 p.m. deputies arrested Sawyer Kevin Ray Pritchard, 22, of Dundee, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Pritchard was also arrested on active arrest warrants out of Delaware County and Clayton County. This arrest was made in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive in Independence. Pritchard was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 27
At 11:05 a.m. deputies arrested Mason James Bohling, 24, of Independence, for violation of protection order and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 2:05 p.m. deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Independence, charging him with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 278th Street and Plymouth Avenue.
Friday, April 28
At approximately 5:50 p.m. deputies arrested Anthony William Gile, 40, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of 290thStreet.