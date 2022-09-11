Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Aug. 28

At 1:10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael Severson, 32, of Ossian, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union and Warren streets in Aurora.

