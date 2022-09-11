Sunday, Aug. 28
At 1:10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael Severson, 32, of Ossian, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union and Warren streets in Aurora.
At 1:55 p.m. deputies arrested Angela Kay Nagel, 59, of Fayette, for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor), failure to carry SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. At approximately 7:20 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 175th Street and Baxter Avenue. The subsequent investigation led to this arrest.
At approximately 7 p.m. deputies arrested Dawn Jean Latham, 52, of Brandon, for fourth degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of South Street in Brandon.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies arrested John Paul Fay, 44, of Fayette, on an active arrest warrant out of Tama County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3300 block of Finley Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 29
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Corey Ray Conner, 46, of Oelwein, for fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor), in the 200 block of Main Street South in Hazleton.
At 9:55 p.m. deputies arrested Candice Ricki Williams, 41, of Jesup, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and she held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
At approximately 9 p.m. deputies arrested Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 24, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
At 1:20 a.m. deputies arrested Stanley Deverne Hersom, 56, of Jesup, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of First Street West in Independence.
At 8:05 p.m. deputies arrested Kyle Lee Brown, 47, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. This arrest was made in the 100 block of West Main Street in Stanley.
At 8:05 p.m. deputies arrested Kareem R. Leachman, 30, of Cedar Rapids, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and failure to carry SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence.
Thursday, Sept. 1
At approximately 3 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield, 43, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 7:55 p.m. deputies arrested Staci Lynn Wright, 34, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 block of Third Street SW in Independence.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 27, of Arlington, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made near Benton and Main streets in Hazleton.
Friday, Sept. 2
At 9:05 p.m. deputies arrested Ryan Robert Wolf, 37, of Independence, for third offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker on Highway 20.
At 11:40 p.m. deputies arrested Christopher Ray Walton, 49, of Troy Mills, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3300 block of 330th Street.
Saturday, Sept. 3
At approximately 3 a.m. deputies arrested Rogelio Perez, Jr., 36, and Mariah Marie Ruiz, 27, both of Chicago Heights, Illinois. Ruiz and Perez were each charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – ecstasy (Class B felony), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – LSD (Class B felony), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – marijuana (Class D felony), possession of controlled
substance with intent to deliver– oxycodone hydrochloride (Class C felony), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – cocaine (Class C felony), psilocybin mushrooms (Class C felony), five counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp (Class D felony), two counts of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Ruiz was cited for a speed violation. Perez was additionally charged with persons ineligible to carry weapons (serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence.
Sunday, Sept. 4
At approximately 8 p.m. deputies arrested Theresa Knight Almendarez, 56, of Pasadena, Texas, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for speed violation and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Nathan Bethel Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
At approximately 10:15 a.m. deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 44, of Cascade, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
