At approximately 6 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Marie Marshall, 31, of Oelwein, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 5:25 p.m. deputies arrested Candice Ricki Williams, 42, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 9:25 p.m. deputies arrested Franklin Ray Brown, 58, of Independence, for third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Otterville Boulevard.
At 1:55 p.m. deputies arrested Jared Joseph McGrath, 44, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. deputies arrested Lakesha S. Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 10 block of Second Street NW in Oelwein.
At 12:50 p.m. deputies arrested Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 47, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Bridgid Pearl Tinker, 30, of Iowa City, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 8 p.m. deputies arrested James Ernest Turpin, 47, of Cedar Rapids, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and operation without registration. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near East Street and Worth Street in Lamont.
At 12:20 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Alan McDowell, 27, of Rowley, for second offense possession of controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Second Street NW in Independence.
At approximately 6:45 p.m. deputies arrested Timothy John Birmingham, 40, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.