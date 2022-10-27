Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Oct. 16

At approximately 6 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Marie Marshall, 31, of Oelwein, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.

