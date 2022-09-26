Sunday, Sept. 18
At 4:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Haley Kathryn Holzer, 26, of Dubuque, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed vio-lation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Highway 20.
At approximately 5:15 a.m. deputies arrested Mark Wayne Billingsley, 36, of Guttenberg, on an ac-tive arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and took him into custody from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Sep. 19
At 9:40 a.m. deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 33, of Hazleton, for first offense operat-ing while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), third offense possession of controlled sub-stance (Class D felony), unlawful possession of prescription drugs (serious misdemeanor) and posses-sion of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Alice Street and Main Street in Aurora.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
At approximately 1:30 a.m. deputies arrested Randall Ray Olsen, 68, of Center Point, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misde-meanor) and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3:20 a.m. deputies arrested Luke James Schendel, 45, of Lake George, Minnesota, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
At approximately 1:30 a.m. deputies arrested Kathryn Lea Jackson, 35, of Cedar Falls, for first of-fense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Highway 20.
At approximately 7 a.m. deputies arrested Drew Logan Opperman, 29, of Des Moines, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree sexual abuse (Class C fel-ony) and three counts of incest (Class D felony). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 22
At 4:05 a.m. deputies arrested Hayes Edward William Kern, 23, of Hazleton, for possession of con-trolled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple mis-demeanor), fifth degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemean-or). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 1800 block of 125th Street.
At 10:05 p.m. deputies arrested Travis Paul Kirby, 43, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree crimi-nal mischief (simple misdemeanor) and took him into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Of-fice.
At approximately 11 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremiah Lee DeGraw, 50, of Oelwein, for third or sub-sequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (Class D felony), third or subse-quent offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class D felony), second of-fense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug para-phernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 115th Street and Slater Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 24
At approximately 1:30 a.m. deputies arrested Leon Chevelle Anderson, 58, of Hazleton, for first of-fense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict injury (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of Sufficool Street East in Hazleton.