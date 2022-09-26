Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Sept. 18

At 4:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Haley Kathryn Holzer, 26, of Dubuque, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed vio-lation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Highway 20.

