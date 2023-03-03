Sunday, Feb. 19
At approximately 7:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Exavier Hootman, 26, of Cedar Rapids, for third or subsequent possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), third or subsequent possession of controlled substance – marijuana (Class D felony), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
Monday, Feb. 20
At 8:20 p.m. deputies arrested Joeal Lougene Durr, 23, of Earlville, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), carrying weapon while prohibited or ineligible (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 130th Street and Nathen Bethel Avenue. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted in this arrest.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At approximately 8 p.m. deputies arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 2600 block of South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein.
Thursday, Feb. 23
At approximately 12:45 p.m. deputies arrested Dustin James Shonka, 34, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Feb. 24
At 1:20 a.m. deputies arrested Jon Paul Zieser, 51, of Independence, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of 265th Street.
At 11:10 p.m. deputies arrested Kathryn Lea Jackson, 36, of Cedar Falls, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 25
At approximately 11:15 p.m. deputies arrested Casey Martin-Joseph Lovell, 26, and Caitlynn Ann Marie Baird, 26, both of Brandon. Both Lovel and Baird were charged with controlled substance violation (Class D felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), keeping vehicle or premises for controlled substance use (aggravated misdemeanor) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a drug-related search warrant in the 200 block of Miller Street in Brandon.