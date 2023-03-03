Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.