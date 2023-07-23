Sunday, July 16
At approximately 2:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darron Wayne Dean, 58, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, July 17
At approximately 5 a.m. a sheriff’s deputy observed a motorcycle with no license plate and traveling in excess of the posted speed limit in Rowley and attempted to make a traffic stop. The motorcycle driver sped off in an attempt to elude the deputy and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit went south towards Walker, back north towards Rowley, westbound crossing Hwy 150 and then north on Dugan Avenue. Deputies located an abandoned motorcycle in a residential yard near the intersection of 220th Street and Dugan Avenue and began a search of the area. The sheriff’s drone was also deployed and utilized. Ultimately, Anthony William Gile, 30, of Oelwein, was located and arrested. Gile was charged with eluding (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), and cited for reckless driving, speed violations, no valid driver’s license, improper use of lanes, failure to obey stop signs and failure to provide proof of insurance. Gile was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 19
At approximately 9:50 a.m. deputies arrested Jeremiah James Bennett, 42, of Maynard, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. deputies arrested Chad Michael Knight, 56, of Hazleton. Knight was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of drug trafficking (Class C felony), drug tax stamp violation (class D felony), intent to manufacture/deliver (Class D felony), felon in control of firearm (Class D felony), keeping premises for drug use (Class D felony) and child endangerment (Class D felony). These charges stem from a search warrant on April 12, 2023.
At approximately 2:40 p.m. deputies arrested Felicia Mae Klein, 36, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of drug trafficking (Class C felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), intent to manufacture/deliver (Class D felony), keeping premises for drug use (class D felony) and child endangerment (Class D felony). These charges stem from a search warrant on April 12, 2023.
Thursday, July 20
At approximately 12:55 p.m. deputies arrested Edward John Schroder III, 48, of Iowa City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of forgery (Class D felony) and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 6:25 p.m. deputies arrested Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 37, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 7:50 p.m. deputies arrested Jason Eugene Bolton, 44, of Raymond, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 9:25 p.m. deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 45, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 21
At approximately 5:15 p.m. deputies arrested Kyle Joseph Bentley, 39, of Aurora, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Slater Avenue.
At approximately 9 p.m. deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 29, of Waterloo and Carrie Jo Fox, 41, of Hazleton. South was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). South was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for probation violation and an active arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County for an original charge of operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). Fox was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 100 block of North Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Neil David Eager, 47, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to obey stop sign. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Fairbank Amish Blvd and River Road Blvd.
Saturday, July 22
At approximately 1:10 p.m. deputies arrested Jordan Franklin Fetter, 37, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.