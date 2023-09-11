Monday, Sept. 4
At approximately 11:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Braxton Lee May, 18, of Anamosa, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and underage alcohol possession (simple misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
At approximately 1:05 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at 142nd Street and Roberts Avenue. According to the investigation, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Brett Baxter of Lamont was traveling eastbound on 142nd Street and attempted to make the curve onto Roberts Avenue but lost control due to speed. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled into a field. Baxter and two passengers, Lacy Baxter of Lamont and Heaven Kitner of Strawberry Point were transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with unspecified injuries. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lamont Fire Department and AMR Ambulance.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
At approximately 1:10 a.m. deputies arrested Saw Nay Tha, 20, of Waterloo, for possession of controlled substance (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 249 mile marker of Highway 20.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at 190th Street and Central Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2003 Ford Ranger operated by Uri Vasquez Rodriguez of Hazleton was traveling southbound on Central Avenue and turned east on 190th Street. While doing so, Vasquez Rodriguez lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest upright. Vasquez Rodriguez was uninjured in the accident and was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to have valid driver’s license.
Thursday, Sept. 7
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Joseph Ronald Banks, 40, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Sept. 8
At approximately 12:30 a.m. deputies arrested Brent Alfred Wierck, 38, of Fairbank, for first offense domestic abuse assault with a weapon (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1200 block of Deacon Avenue.