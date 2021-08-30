Monday, Aug. 23
At approximately 2:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tiffannie Lynn Bagley, 30, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
At approximately 3 a.m. Deputies arrested Jose Luis Jaramillo-Carrillo, 26, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3 p.m. Deputies arrested Brittany Amber Lambert, 28, of Hazleton, for three counts of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton and stems from an incident that occurred July 4, 2021.
At approximately 2:50 p.m. Deputies arrested Ryan James Roth, 34, of Rowley, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
At 7:10 p.m. Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 42, of Lamont, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR2 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor) and cited him for failure to yield to emergency vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Street in Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
At 9:35 a.m. Deputies arrested Hayes Edward William Kern, 22, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 2:10 p.m. Deputies arrested Tyrell Joseph Lashone Beard, 40, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Aug. 27
At approximately 6:45 p.m. Deputies arrested Tyler Michael Schares, 23, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to use seatbelts. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street SE in Independence.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Deputies arrested Natalie Nicole Young, 22, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Aug. 28
At approximately 1:50 a.m. Deputies arrested Ryan James Roth, 34, of Rowley, for second offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near First Avenue and Blake Street in Rowley.
At approximately 5 p.m. Deputies arrested Robert Earl Bradford, 58, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.