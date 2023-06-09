Buchanan County Sheriff's Log

Tuesday, May 30
At approximately 4:15 a.m. deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. He was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:40 a.m. deputies arrested John Lee Zimmerman, 48, of Evansdale, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. deputies arrested Richard Lee Higgins, 51, of Independence, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 110th Street and Jackson Avenue (Highway 150).
Wednesday, May 31
At 3:55 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence, charging him with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, June 1
At approximately 6:50 a.m. deputies arrested Traci Marie Chamberlain, 35, of Winthrop, on a charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue SW in Independence.
At approximately 8:10 p.m. deputies arrested James Donald Gordon, 53, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, June 2
At approximately 12:35 a.m. deputies arrested Brady Mackenzie Dolan, 38, of Independence, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended and failure to carry SR22 insurance as required ( both simple misdemeanors). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Second Street NW in Independence.