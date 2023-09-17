Sunday, Sept. 10
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rachel May Menuey, 47, of Jesup, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and providing false information to law enforcement (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1000 block of 240th Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 12,
At approximately 3 p.m. deputies arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 30, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 6:35 p.m. deputies responded to a report of suspicious persons trespassing at a residence in the 1900 block of Isaac Avenue. Deputies located a vehicle at the residence and discovered two individuals inside the residence. Subsequently, deputies arrested Wendi Jo Smith, 35, of Waterloo, for third degree burglary (Class D felony), fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). A second individual was taken into custody but transferred to an area hospital after ingesting an unspecified substance. Further charges are pending.
At approximately 9:10 p.m. deputies arrested Gerald Allen Pates, 41, of Independence, for second degree theft (Class D felony) and fraudulent practice (aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
At approximately 6:50 p.m. deputies arrested Gary Lavern Marshall, 55, of Quasqueton, for second offense domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of North Water Street in Quasqueton.
Thursday, Sept. 14
At approximately 12:20 a.m. deputies arrested Daniel David O’Hara, 39, of Aurora, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (Class D felony), third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for speed violation, throwing/depositing litter and fraudulent use of registration. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 253-mile marker on Highway 20.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies arrested Zane Dale Hutchens, 25, of Hazleton, for assault on law enforcement officer (serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Friday, Sept. 15
At approximately 5 p.m. deputies Stacy Marie Frisbey, 44, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Sept. 16
At approximately 10:05 a.m. deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 41, of Charles City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. deputies arrested Austin Lee Fortner, 30, of Aurora, for third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault (Class D felony), first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor) and obstruction of emergency communications (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block Union Street in Aurora.