Sunday, Sept. 11
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Levon Michael Williams, 48, of Jesup, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 5:20 p.m. deputies arrested Elora Rose Petersen, 24, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2400 block of Stewart Avenue. Petersen was transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
At approximately 2:15 p.m. deputies arrested Darrick Shawn Eubanks II, 28, of Hazleton, charging him with domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and false imprisonment (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 block of East Benton Street in Hazleton.
Thursday, Sept. 15
At 10:10 p.m. deputies arrested Trenton Lee Hayes, 18, of Alburnett, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of child endangerment with serious injury (Class D felony), operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor), leaving scene of injury accident (serious misdemeanor) and malicious prosecution (serious misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 26.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 1100 block of Second Street NE in Independence.
At 5:10 p.m. deputies arrested Jordan Nicole Nehl, 33, of Traer, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies arrested Augusta Beaanne Ingersoll, 32, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of East Main Street, Fairbank.
Saturday, Sept. 17
At 3:50 p.m. deputies arrested Mark Richard Klouda, 62, of Quasqueton, charging him with forgery (Class D felony), third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Third Street South in Quasqueton.
