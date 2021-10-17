Sunday, Oct. 10
At approximately 3:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Carlos Marengo, 23, and Bryan Deleon, 23, both of Sioux City. Marengo was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for driving wrong way in a one way designated roadway. Deleon was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 264 mile marker on Hwy 20.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrea Faith Griffiths, 22, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 14
At approximately 3:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 28, Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 34, and Jeramy John Warren, 45, all of Oelwein. Rinella, Westpfahl and Warren were each charged with second degree theft (Class D felony) and third degree burglary (Class D felony). These arrests were made following an incident in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue north of Hazleton.
Friday, Oct. 15
At 3:05 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kara Ann Kearns, 38, of Hazleton for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of Third Street South in Hazleton.
Saturday, Oct. 16
At 9:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacob Nagy Brown, 33, of Winthrop on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.