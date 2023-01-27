Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Jan. 15

At approximately 2:35 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 28, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for condition of release violation. This arrest was made in the 100 block of South Madison Street in Hazleton. South was transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

