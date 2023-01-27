At approximately 2:35 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 28, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for condition of release violation. This arrest was made in the 100 block of South Madison Street in Hazleton. South was transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. deputies arrested Joseph Arthur Gates, 38, of Aurora, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of 120th Street.
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Aurora, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. This arrest was made near Second Street and Monroe Street in Winthrop.
At approximately 9:15 a.m. deputies arrested Tessa Annette Rose Marion, 29, of Independence, for assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence.
At 8:10 a.m. deputies arrested Molly Elizabeth Williams, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:15 a.m. deputies arrested Gunnar Eugene Cotton, 20, of Fountain, Minnesota, on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for third degree sexual abuse (Class C felony) and flight to avoid prosecution (Class D felony). He was taken into custody from the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota.
At 5:35 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremiah Wayne Sherwood, 36, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:35 a.m. deputies arrested Kelsey Marie Harrill, 32, of Brandon, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for operating without ignition interlock device and failure to have valid driver’s license. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near East Street and Main Street in Brandon.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. deputies arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. deputies arrested Angela Kay Nagel, 60, of Fayette, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies arrested Ethan Michael Roepke, 19, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Warren Street in Aurora.