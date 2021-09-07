Monday, Aug. 30
At 6:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Victor Raymond Childers, 24, of Aurora, following a road rage incident in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton. Childers was charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor).
Tuesday, Aug. 31
At 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jade Lynn Ann Nuehring, 38, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
At 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Jon Latham, 53, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Roy Williams, 38, of Winthrop, following an incident in the 500 block of Third Street South in Winthrop. Williams was charged with domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor) and violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor).
Thursday, Sept. 2
At 3:20 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Ellen German, 39, of Lamont, following a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. Main Street in Hazleton. German was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for open container.
Saturday, Sept. 4
At 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlynn Marie Maakestad Seehase, 23, and Kasi Ann Maakestad, 51, both of Hazleton, on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for an original charge of controlled substance violation (aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Abbi Hellen Bennett, 21, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of controlled substance violation (aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Theresa Marie Alford, 46, of Rochester, Minnesota, following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Racine Avenue south of Winthrop. Alford was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). Alford was also cited for open container, no proof of insurance and speed violation.