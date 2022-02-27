Sunday, Feb. 20
At 7:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brody Michael Marcussen, 28, of Winthrop, following an incident in the 400 block of West Monroe Street in Winthrop He was charged with obstructing emergency communications.
Monday, Feb. 21
At 11:40 p.m., deputies Kaiden Grant Gage, 18, of Aurora, after two separate investigations. He was charged with lascivious acts with a child (Class C felony), third-degree sexual abuse (Class C felony), third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor).
Friday, Feb. 25
At about 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 46 of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 26
At about 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jolene Jean Greenwood, 40, of Jesup, in the 1800 block of Central Avenue and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor).