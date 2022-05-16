Saturday, May 14
At 3:05 a.m, deputies arrested Thomas George Detimmerman, 60, of Oelwein, following a report of a vehicle on fire in the ditch near 140th Street and Indiana Avenue south of Hazleton. Detimmerman was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for careless driving and failure to maintain control.
Monday, May 9
At about 4:15 p., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old female juvenile of Independence, charging her with assault with injury (aggravated misdemeanor) following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence. This juvenile will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.