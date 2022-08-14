Monday, Aug. 8
Monday, Aug. 8
At about noon, Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Alexander Bermejo-Pimental, 24, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
At 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jake David Gram, 22, of Garrison, Travis Allan Campbell, 26, of Cedar Rapids and Jayden Elaisa Carter, 18, of Cedar Rapids. Gram was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Campbell and Carter were both charged with drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the 48 mile marker of I-380.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
At about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 220th Street and Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard east of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2019 Chevrolet Impala operated by Melyssa Albert of Quasqueton was traveling eastbound on 220th Street and slowing to turn southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd. A 2019 Dodge Ram 5500 operated by Brent Wierck of Fairbank was also traveling eastbound on 220th Street behind the Albert vehicle and was unable to stop for the slowing Albert vehicle. The Wierck vehicle struck the rear of the Albert vehicle and both vehicles came to rest near the intersection. No injuries were reported and Wierck was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance and failure to use child restraint device.
At about 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Randall William Youngblut, 60, of Jesup, on a charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and was for open container. This arrest was made in the 1300 block of 12th Street in Jesup.
Friday, Aug. 12
At about 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 38, of Brandon, in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue. Brown was charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
At about 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lea Peyton, 36, of Independence, in the 3200 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150). Peyton was charged with driving while licenses (simple misdemeanor).
