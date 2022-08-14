Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Aug. 8

At about noon, Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Alexander Bermejo-Pimental, 24, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody.

